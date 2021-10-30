Player ratings u23s: Tottenham Hotspur u23s 1-0 Manchester United u23s

Manchester United’s u23s fell at the hands of a bitter last minute goal to lose 1-0 despite deserving at least a point on the day. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Matej Kovar – 7 – Made a number of good saves on the day, particularly in the second half where he saw more action but always looked in control of the situation. Continues to show his ability on the ball as he comes from the new school of keepers who would fancy themselves as midfielders.

Marc Jurado – 5 – Didn’t get involved going forward much and found himself run ragged my Spurs’ Dilan Makanday who’s direct running proved too difficult to handle.

Teden Mengi – 5.5 – Should have scored in the first half from a corner when he was wide open in the box but volleyed over from 10 yards. Was decent defensively but tends to get caught offguard by pacy runners at times.

Bjorn Hardley – 6.5 – Showed some impressive passing from the back with a good range playing incisive curling passes down the left. Was also the strongest defensively of the backline.

Charlie Wellens – 6 – Had a good first half handling the unorthodox left back role well and linked up with Hansen-Aaroen and Elanga despite not getting down the outside like he typically would on the right. The second half saw some troubles defensively though as Makanday switched sides and Wellens couldn’t handle his running either.

Martin Svidersky – 6.5 – Was solid overall and put in some great tackles. Provided a good base to the midfield and was comfortable in possession.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 7.5 – A controlling performance in the first half, he finds time and space in the midfield like no other and almost plays the game at his own pace. Was involved in some fantastic link ups and played a few defence-splitting passes which deserved to end in goals. Dwindled in the later stages as he tired and the only question is his dynamism to battle in a deeper midfield role but that should come with age.

Amad Diallo – 6.5 – Not involved as much as he’d like as most of the play went down the opposite side but he showed his quality when he did get on the ball. Played a couple incisive passes and had some good dribbling. But it was clear he didn’t have much experience with his teammates as he didn’t get involved in their short quick passing and played more individualistic football. Often times he held onto the ball for too long.

Shola Shoretire – 7.5 – Played some fantastic football on the day and was carving through Spurs’ defence with his movement and quick passing. Was unlucky not to grab a goal as he hit the post after some sensational team play.

Anthony Elanga – 7 – Caused a lot of trouble with his pace cutting in from the left and showed some very intricate play in tight spaces in the Spurs area. Another who was unlucky not to be involved in a goal for all of his good play.

Joe Hugill – 6.5 – Drifted wide left to join up in the link up play and did well to hold up the ball and open spaces. Could have possibly been more clinical in certain situations but with more luck he could have easily been involved in a couple of goals.

Substitutes

Charlie McNeill – 6 – Spurs were more on the front foot when he came on so didn’t get as much service as he liked but he had one chance which he smashed into the side netting.

Kobbie Mainoo – N/A – Not involved for long but disappointingly his failure to clear led to Spurs’ goal.

