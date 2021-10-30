Raphael Varane: Manchester United star unstoppable vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United fans rightly praised Raphael Varane for his sensational role in the solid 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men weren’t at their best or playing beautiful football but clearly got a respectable result away from home.

Raphael Varane was superb tonight. It was great to have him back and to get a well needed clean sheet 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/20JX8CVbBR — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 30, 2021

Varane comes back and we finally keep a clean sheet. My CB — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 30, 2021

Varane back and we keep a clean sheet? Coincidence? I think not. — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) October 30, 2021

Varane was class today too, such a calm and composed figure at the back for us, he was badly missed, good response from Solskjaer today a hell of a lot more to do though. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) October 30, 2021

Still can't believe we signed Varane for £34 million, how fucking good is this guy? Ridiculously great. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) October 30, 2021

Varane’s presence alone makes a massive difference in an otherwise shaky defence so the hope is he doesn’t get injured again.

The talented Frenchman truly hasn’t needed an adaptation period at all, which is further proof of his undoubted class.

His ability to make the difficult look easy means not too many feel he’s one of the best in the world but it’s clear for United fans that he has been a bargain buy.

With Solskjaer’s men struggling for clean-sheets, the hope is that his return will provide the foundation needed to secure more victories over the coming weeks.

Varane’s partnership with Harry Maguire hasn’t quite reached Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic levels but supporters want that to happen.

There’s no real reason why it shouldn’t work out but there are fans who don’t believe in the England international and it hasn’t helped that he’s had a difficult start to the season.

With the pressure off his shoulders with Varane’s return, perhaps United’s defence can collectively improve from now on.