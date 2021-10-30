Scott McTominay: ‘McTerminator’ destroys Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes

Manchester United star Scott McTominay can feel pleased himself after a brilliantly fought performance vs Tottenham Hotspur.

The tenacious Scot will rightly feel he played a crucial part in the 3-0 away win in a match that will buy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some time.

Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. Spurs: 95% pass accuracy

8 attempted tackles

4 successful tackles

3 attempted dribbles

3 successful dribbles

3 attempted long passes

3 successful long passes

3 fouls suffered

2 clearances Box-to-box brilliance. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fzJFF0L2UL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 30, 2021

The legendary Norwegian’s position as manager is under threat after an underwhelming start to the season which culminated in last week’s embarrassing 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Many expected Solskjaer to be sacked but a lack of planning from the board meant he kept his job for now.

United hadn’t anticipated the former Molde man would underperform and even supported him in the summer transfer window as well as handed him a new contract.

This meant the board didn’t have a plan B in place and so hadn’t really looked into hiring other managers or keeping an eye on replacements.

That’s certainly changed now with names such as Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers cropping up but the win against Tottenham will keep Solskjaer’s hopes alive.

McTominay played alongside Fred with a back three of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane so it’s safe to say the team was well protected.

It meant the Red Devils kept a clean-sheet for the first time in a long time and it was certainly needed all things considered.

McTominay’s abilities off the ball mean he’s needed in games like this and moments like this, and he’s definitely repaid Solskjaer for the faith put in him.

It will be interesting to see if he keeps his place in the future when United eventually move back to a more attacking formation.