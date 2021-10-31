Academy Match Report: Derby County u18s 2-2 Manchester United u18s

In a busy day yesterday for Manchester United with all three sides in action, the u18s took on the struggling Derby County.

Derby started the match with high energy, pressing United’s backline and not allowing them to play out from the back.

The first big chance of the match fell for Derby after a series of lucky bounces. First a switching ball out to the right was intercepted by Alejandro Garnacho but it fell right into the path of a Derby forward.

Hitting a shot from 18 yards, a deflection left the ball bouncing to the back post and with bodies flying it ended up in the back of the net off the foot of Derby’s Zion Dixon.

United looked to hit back quickly through Garnacho after receiving a square pass from Sam Murray, the Spaniard flicked the ball up and spun hitting it on the volley. But it blazed just past the bottom corner and into the side netting.

Garnacho was causing trouble again when he ran at Derby’s defence and drew a foul. Taking the resulting free kick, a dipping and curling effort was just tipped over the bar by the keeper.

It was beginning to look like the Garnacho show as he was played in down the left again by Sam Mather. Cutting in he struck from 20 yards into the bottom left corner but the keeper did really well to get down and palm behind for a corner.

The ref’s whistle shortly after marked half time, with the score going in 1-0 for Derby despite United looking the better side.

Garnacho continued his efforts in the second half, as Sam Mather jinked into the box and played him into the centre but his effort was well saved again.

But ultimately, the second half didn’t start as planned, with Derby doubling their lead in the 51st minute. A poor pass out from Radek Vitek saw Omari Forson lose possession and Zion Dixon through to score again.

With desperation setting in, Garnacho lunged into a challenge after a loose touch and picked up a yellow card.

After winning another free kick with clever footwork from the Spaniard, Mather stepped up this time and curled the ball towards the top right corner but the stretching keeper was there to save.

Manni Norkett saw his first opportunity in the 76th minute as he was played into the box but was taken out before he could get his shot off.

The ref blew and pointed to the spot and after some discussion with the linesman of whether it was offside, the penalty was awarded.

Norkett stepped up to take smashed it into the bottom right corner to pull one back.

Still pushing for the equaliser in the dying stages of the match, Garnacho burst through the middle with a 40 yard mazy run before slipping in Ethan Ennis to his left. The new signing from Liverpool calmly dinked the ball over the rushing keeper to draw the match level.

Into injury time and Garnacho was still leading the charge. He burst through Derby’s midfield but had his shirt almost torn off as he was pulled down. A slight flail of the arm off the Derby player’s leg saw an almost comical dive fool the referee and Garnacho saw his second yellow of the match, putting a sour note on the end of a great performance.

The final whistle was blown shortly after with the match ending 2-2.

United: Vitek, Ogunneye (Nolan 76), Bennett, Fredricson, Murray, Oyedele, Forson (Kambwala 62), Mather, Garnacho, Ennis, Norkett

Unused Subs: Hanbury, Moorhouse, Berry