Anthony Martial: Manchester United star’s wife reveals crucial information

Manchester United star Anthony Martial‘s wife has revealed the real reason why he’s been missing from the first-team squad recently.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men travelled to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur without the French striker and the team managed to grab a much-needed win.

🗣 Anthony Martial's wife speaks on why he has been out recently. [IG: melaniemartialdc] pic.twitter.com/kwDYlu37f9 — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford were all on the scoresheet as United ran out 3-0 winners, with hardly anyone missing Martial.

The former AS Monaco man’s future appears to be uncertain at the moment as he’s struggled to impress for quite some time now.

Martial was initially Solskjaer’s go to man when the manager first came in and arguably had the best season in his career to date.

However, his form has since tailed off horribly and he’s looked a shadow of himself long enough that some fans were even open to the idea of losing him last summer.

There is a theory floating around that Martial doesn’t do well with direct competition for his position and instead thrives on being the sole striker for the club.

The argument is backed by how the pacy forward struggled when Romelu Lukaku came to the club, rediscovered his form when the Belgian left, and then lost it once more when Cavani was signed.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now another direct comeptitor for the striker position, it’s difficult to see Martial having a part to play this season.

Given Martial’s wife’s claim that he was never injured, it seems Solskjaer has lost all faith in him and chose not to even include him on the bench.

He could yet fight his way back into the team but for the time being he’s a long way off from being a relied upon starting XI star.