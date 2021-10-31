Idrissa Gueye: Manchester United failed in desperate summer transfer window bid

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly missed out on signing PSG’s Idrissa Gueye last summer transfer window, as Manchester United desperately sought a defensive-midfielder.

The legendary Norwegian was hoping to inject some steel into his engine room in order to provide protection to a leaky back four.

According to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer was let down by the board in his search for a defensive midfielder after they failed to land Gueye’s signature.

United’s recruitment negotiator Matt Judge turned to the former Everton man after being priced out of a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Judge had hoped that PSG’s numerous summer signings would mean Gueye would be willing to switch sides in fear of a lack of minutes.

However, after a few meetings, the Red Devils couldn’t sign the tenacious midfielder because Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, and Jesse Lingard all ended up staying.

Fans had hoped if Rice couldn’t be signed that the club would move on to players such as Wolves’ Ruben Neves or Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

Even Eduardo Camavinga was a dream signing before he completed a transfer to Real Madrid so supporters never understood the lack of investment.

After spending big on Jadon Sancho, and bringing in Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, United seemingly didn’t have any money left in the budget.

It appeared as though sales would dictate any further purchases and since no one else left, it meant no one was brought in despite the desperate need for a defensive midfielder.

Gueye wouldn’t have been anyone’s first choice but his signing would’ve been accepted as a temporary measure, especially given how well he’s done with PSG since leaving the Premier League.

At 32 years old he would hardly be the long-term solution but fans were desperate for some improvement in the middle of the park.