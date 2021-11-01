Home » Antonio Conte: Manchester United fans react after Tottenham Hotspur news

Antonio Conte: Manchester United fans react after Tottenham Hotspur news

by Marwan Harraz
It’s safe to say Manchester United fans weren’t all too pleased with Tottenham Hotspur’s approach for Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician was linked with a move to Old Trafford after calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s head grew.

Fans had somewhat come to terms with the club’s decision to delay Solskjaer’s sacking to see if he can miraculously turn things around.

However, supporters could never accept the fact the board have let yet another top manager slip through their fingers due to their own indecision.

If Conte is off the market, it means even if Solskjaer walks, an interim manager is likely going to be brought in until a proper approach for a manager can be made in the summer.

Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag are reportedly two names United are considering but neither want to leave their respective clubs mid-season.

Zinedine Zidane is currently available but apparently has no interest in joining the Premier League, let alone moving to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in the worst scenario possible at the moment and so naturally the ideal solution for the board is for Solskjaer to suddenly deliver results and turn things around.

