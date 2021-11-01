Antonio Conte: Manchester United fans react after Tottenham Hotspur news

It’s safe to say Manchester United fans weren’t all too pleased with Tottenham Hotspur’s approach for Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician was linked with a move to Old Trafford after calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s head grew.

So Ole used Conte's style to avoid being replaced by Conte and got someone sacked by using Conte's style who is now being replaced by Conte wallahi I've never seen such a bulletproof manager play 8D chess like that what a genius — Drole 🇹🇷🇧🇪 (@DROLEmufc) November 1, 2021

Manutd had Conte & Pochettino begging for the job but stuck it out with Frodo Baggins #OleOut — HAJ (@h4jj_) November 1, 2021

WAIT ANTONIO CONTE IS GOING TO SPURS WTF — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 1, 2021

The Premier League now has Pep, Klopp, Tuchel & Conte, four of the Best Tatical World Class Managers while Man Utd are stuck with Ole because we are Focused on "United DNA" like a Med Lab Geneticist 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Chief Nomso 👑 (@Odogwu_Nomso) November 1, 2021

Conte's résumé speaks for itself but so do his negatives. United understand both and the negatives made them a little too apprehensive which is understandable regardless of whether that's right or wrong. The decision to not strongly pursue him was completely expected. — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 1, 2021

Just seen the Conte news, so done with this shambles of a club. Rotten from the top to bottom, Ole and the Glazers fucking won — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) November 1, 2021

Fans had somewhat come to terms with the club’s decision to delay Solskjaer’s sacking to see if he can miraculously turn things around.

However, supporters could never accept the fact the board have let yet another top manager slip through their fingers due to their own indecision.

If Conte is off the market, it means even if Solskjaer walks, an interim manager is likely going to be brought in until a proper approach for a manager can be made in the summer.

Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag are reportedly two names United are considering but neither want to leave their respective clubs mid-season.

Zinedine Zidane is currently available but apparently has no interest in joining the Premier League, let alone moving to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in the worst scenario possible at the moment and so naturally the ideal solution for the board is for Solskjaer to suddenly deliver results and turn things around.