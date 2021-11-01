Is Ed Woodward protecting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to help his own ego at Manchester United?

Manchester United fans rejoiced when news broke of Ed Woodward resigning. It was like spotting the wicked witch’s red slippers underneath the fallen house in Oz.

But alas, here we are in November discussing Woodward’s influence over whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked or not with new stories emerging suggesting Ole remains in the job at least in part to protect Woodward from a bruised ego.

📝 — Some insiders believe Ed Woodward will be reluctant to get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he leaves as it would provide a damning final comment on his time in charge #mufc #mujournal [@MikeKeegan_DM] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) November 1, 2021

Now your first reaction might be to scoff at the notion that a departing Chief Executive could retain that much control, but then you’ll remember that this is Woodward. His second name may as well be Glazer and nothing can be ruled out.

After all, if Woodward is prepared to hire Neil Ashton as his own PR adviser then he is prepared to do just about anything to protect his own self-righteous image. I bet he’s got a cardboard cut-out of himself in his walk-in closet.

If Solskjaer is sacked, it will be the final decision that Woodward got wrong and he has already got a repertoire of those to shame himself by.

So, it’s a more than feasible notion this is his last stand, protecting Solskjaer, so he can walk away and say it wasn’t him who lit the fire.

The fact Woodward’s name is still mentioned in any sort of position of power is damning enough of United’s board structure, that is precisely what we hoped the appointment of John Murtough would change.

Decisions at United from here on need to be made with the football club’s best intentions at heart rather than protecting the bruised egos of corporate men who have failed in the footballing world.