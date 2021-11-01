Manchester United must take blame for not getting the best out of Paul Pogba

With Manchester United looking likely to lose Paul Pogba at the expiration of his contract, many questions remain unanswered about his second spell at the club.

United have reportedly accepted that he won’t extend his deal and have already been linked with possible replacements.

Since re-signing in 2016, Pogba has made 211 appearances, scoring 38 goals and recording 49 assists.

In that period, he has won an EFL Cup and a Europa League and been named in the PFA Team of the Year in 18/19 and crowned the Europa League player of the year in 16/17.

Internationally he has won the World Cup in 2018 and recently helped his nation to their first UEFA Nations League crown.

But despite all of this can his time at United really be deemed a success?

Perhaps it can’t, but the blame shouldn’t just be on the man himself.

While he is undoubtedly an extremely talented footballer, capable of moments of sheer brilliance, this has never consistently been on display at Old Trafford.

The fact that at 28 years of age there are still discussions about what position he should play perhaps suggests that he has been severely mismanaged.

Ian Ladyman believes it is one of United’s ‘greatest modern failures’ not to have built a team around the Frenchman.

As can be seen with both Juventus and France, when in a system that covers his weaknesses and allows his strengths to come to the fore, he can be a truly spellbinding player.

United have never worked out a system that allows Pogba to flourish and as a result have wasted one of the biggest talents in world football.

Now in his prime, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go elsewhere and excel, truly becoming the world class midfielder he has always threatened to be. For United, it will perhaps now always be a case of what could have been.