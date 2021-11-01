Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his history of coming back from the brink at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United career was seemingly hanging by a thread going into Saturday’s huge game with Tottenham.

Having failed to win any of his last four Premier League fixtures and suffering the humiliation of a 5-0 home spanking at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool, it only seemed a matter of time until he was relieved.

Many fans had completely lost faith, there were emergency talks behind the scenes and Antonio Conte was waiting in the wings fluttering his eyelashes.

Eventually the board decided to give the Norwegian another chance with tough games against Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City on the horizon.

And in true Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fashion, when the pressure reaches boiling point, he usually pulls something out of the bag at just the right time.

A move to three at the back and a strike partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani proved too much for Spurs, United running out 3-0 winners.

While still plenty of work to do and plenty of sceptics to convert, United seem to be stuck in an endless cycle where Solskjaer saves his job at the last second.

As mentioned previously this isn’t the first time Ole has pulled a rabbit out of a hat in regards to his post, and ESPN looked at all the other times he’s escaped the sack.

The August 2019 battering of Chelsea on the opening day of the season perhaps acts as the first example.

A six game winless run to end the 18/19 campaign had seen some start to doubt the former striker’s managerial ability, but an opening day 4-0 win in Frank Lampard’s first game eased any growing pressure.

Elsewhere there have been clutch results against Tottenham (Dec 2019 2-1), Chelsea again (Feb 2020 2-0) and Everton (Nov 2020 3-1) that all came at just the right time.

The irony in Spurs’ Nuno Espirito Santo having lost his job after losing to Ole at the weekend cannot be lost, but the real question is can the Norwegian turn things around again?