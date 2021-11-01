Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss must address conversion woes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be interested in seeing the statistic below as he hopes to turn around his and his club’s fortunes.

The legendary Norwegian is under tremendous pressure as calls for his head grew following the 5-0 loss to Liverpool at home.

‘Big Chances’ Conversion in 21/22 (min. 15 chances): 65% – EVE (11/17)

60% – WAT (9/15)

56% – LIV (22/39)

53% – LEI (9/17)

52% – WHU (12/23)

48% – CHE (12/25)

44% – BRE (8/18)

43% – MNC (12/28)

41% – CRY (7/17)

40% – SOU (6/15)

36% – MUN (9/25)

27% – WOL (6/22)

26% – BUR (5/19) — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 1, 2021

There are a few interesting points to note but before getting into the actual conversion rates, it’s important to point out that big chance conversion doesn’t mean wins, though of course it helps a lot.

Chelsea are top of the table and have scored the second-most goals at 26 goals with 12 of them seemingly coming from big chances if the stat above involves Premier League games only.

The fact they convert every other chance and yet have scored that many goals show that teams need different types of chances to succeed as well as efficient players.

Sometimes big chances are converted and sometimes half-chances are, though the blame can be put on the shooters for failing to convert big chances.

Liverpool created a mighty 39 big chances, meaning they can afford to miss big chances because it’s likely another one is coming around the corner. They’ve also scored the most goals with 29 scored so far.

United’s conversion rate is of massive concern of course but they’ve created just as many big chances as league leaders Chelsea.

Solskjaer’s men have also scored 19 times in the league, which is the fifth-highest and means they’ve scored 10 goals from ‘lesser’ chances; meaning they’re better at converting ‘lesser’ chances than they are big chances.

Perhaps that’s a result of poor finishing or from feeling under pressure or perhaps it could even be a lack of sharpness in the squad overall.

Whatever it is, the situation has to improve and if Solskjaer wants to save his job, this should be one of the areas of concern he looks into first given their need to win more often.