Paul Pogba’s future: conflicting reports about his preferred destination

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United contract expires in June and the media does not seem any clearer in knowing where he will be playing football next season.

It was recently reported that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has shelved contract talks with United until April.

Meanwhile, FIFA rules allow players within six months of contract expiry to open talks with overseas clubs and to that end rumours are beginning to circulate about which clubs might be in the mix.

According to Italian sports editor Rudy Galletti, Pogba’s first choice is a return to his former club Juventus.

‘Pogba will leave ManUTD: no renewal expected with #MUFC,’ he tweeted.

‘Juventus are the plan A: [they] have to sell Ramsey and one between McKennie/Rabiot to offer €12M+bonus to midfielder. RealMadrid are the back-up solution, PSG are not an option.’

What is interesting about this claim is the salary level that Juve are struggling to offer Pogba of €12 million (around £10m). Reports have claimed that United have put a new contract of around £400,000 per week on the table, which is more than double that amount.

Indeed, Pogba’s current salary according to spotrac.com is £15 million or €17.5m.

Meanwhile, in the paper edition of Spanish outlet Marca (via Sport Witness), Real Madrid remains the Frenchman’s first choice destination.

No specific salary figure is mentioned here but the article claims that Real are assessing whether they can afford to come close to Raiola’s demands, which in turn suggests that he is asking them for an amount much closer to the £20 million on the table at Old Trafford.

The history of the situation suggests that the latter report might be more accurate than the former. It has been widely held that Real is Pogba’s preferred destination and the salary package there is likely to be higher than at Juve.

The more likely issue in Madrid is whether los Blancos will want to add him to their roster at all, even on a free move. Kylian Mbappe is probably going to join them when his own contract expires at PSG in June and they are also determined to land United target Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Their focus will be on those two acquisions, leaving Pogba to be a lower priority than would normally be the case.

If Real don’t pursue the 28-year-old, it could then become a choice of halving his salary to return to Turin or staying at Old Trafford. Unless there is a late arrival to the party of course.