Atalanta vs Manchester United : Champions League Preview

Manchester United face Atalanta in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash tonight at 8 pm.

United will be aiming to make it three straight victories in the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sits at the top of Group F with six points from their first three games.

After a heartbreaking loss at Old Trafford, Atalanta find themselves in third, level on points with Villarreal.

A win for United would almost guarantee them qualification to the Round of 16.

FORM

Both the teams are in a similar position in their respective domestic leagues.

Atalanta enjoyed a resounding 3-1 victory over Sampdoria last week and will look to continue their goalscoring form.

The Red Devils, too, put in a professional performance on Saturday to see off a lacklustre Tottenham side 3-0.

Solskjaer’s change of formation worked well, with United looking defensively solid and compact.

It will indeed be fascinating to see whether the Norwegian opts to use it as his default formation for the remainder of the season.

TEAM NEWS

Atalanta will be without Berat Djimsiti, Robin Gosens, Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina and Hans Hateboer for tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have included Amad Diallo in the 25 man squad after his return from injury. Victor Lindelof has not travelled with the team to Bergamo due to a knock in training.

Given Lindelof’s absence, our predicted lineup has changed with several options being discussed here.