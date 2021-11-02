Donny Van de Beek: FC Barcelona, AC Milan and Newcastle United interested in Manchester United midfielder



Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek is reportedly seeking a move away this January.

The 24 year old has only appeared three times for the Red Devils so far this campaign and his future at the club looks rather bleak.

Despite the recent poor run of results, Ole Gunnar Solskjer has been reluctant to pick Van de Beek in the starting lineup, persisting with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

It has led to him missing out on the Holland squad.

Van de Beek has instructed his new agent to search for a new club, even if it means for a loan, claim The Mirror.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, FC Barcelona is one of the clubs interested in his signature.

The report states: “It is a reality that Barça has always been attentive to Van de Beek’s movements and now that his departure is almost assured, together with the good relationship between Barça and the midfielder’s representative, his arrival could happen in January.”

Barcelona lack goals from midfield, a trait that Van de Beek would bring to the Catalan giants.

However, due to Barca’s financial crisis, the deal would most likely be a loan.

AC Milan is one of the other names mentioned, as the Italian giants look to bolster their squad to aid a title charge this season.

AC Milan have eyes on Donny van de Beek. He is living ‘real misery’ at #mufc. His desire to showcase his abilities is ‘really great’ and he is ‘ready to force his hand’ in January #mulive [@MilanLiveIT, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 1, 2021

Another club interested in the Dutchman is Newcastle United. The new owners will be looking to flex their financial muscles this January.

Newcastle United are planning a €20m move to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United in January, according to @Ekremkonur.#nufc #MUFC — Phil Spencer (@PhilSpenc23) November 1, 2021

They are reportedly keen on a €20 million deal for Van de Beek.

If the 24 year old is not a part of Solskjaer’s plans moving forward, the club must cash in and spend elsewhere, i.e. a defensive midfielder.