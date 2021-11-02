Manchester United fans brutally attacked in Bergamo ahead of Atalanta game

A disturbing video has emerged of Manchester United fans being attacked with clubs and baseball bats in Bergamo, Italy.

The fans were enjoying themselves in an Irish pub in Bergamo, the home town of tonight’s Champions League Group F opponents, Atalanta.

As the Reds enjoyed a sing-song in the bar, a menacing crowd of hooded, black jacketed men can be seen congregating outside the window.

The video then appears to show some United fans rushing into the bar and closing the door behind them before the hoodlums start banging on the windows.

One thug then appears to get through the door and starts to repeatedly attack a United fan with a club.

The horde then appears to regroup and back off down the street.

A couple of the United fans then appear to be dissuaded from pursuing them by an older man.

The video can be seen via this link to Portuguese outlet, A Bola.

The horrific scene shows no fault on the part of the United fans, who appeared to be the victims of an orchestrated and unprovoked attack.

It is unknown whether any injuries were sustained in the attack or whether it was reported to the police.

It is to be hoped that policing in and around the ground for tonight’s match is adequate as the incident could be a warning of things to come.

United will not want their fans to become embroiled in trouble that could impact their progression in the tournament or which would incur fines or bans from UEFA or FIFA.