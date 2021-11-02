Match report: Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United

Manchester United have taken a point in a tense Champions League clash with Atalanta.

An early shot came in the first minute, Ronaldo forcing the keeper into a soft save.

After a spell of possession for Atalanta, it was McTominay who came closest when his shot deflected off a defender, wrong footing the keeper, but it trickled onto the post.

It was Atalanta that took the lead though as Josip Ilicic fired one at de Gea from the edge of the penalty area as it bounced under United’s number one.

United had chances after that but couldn’t find the target, a volley from Shaw bounced just over the bar and a header from Ronaldo couldn’t be directed goalward.

It was Atalanta that came closest again though as an error from Pogba put it on a plate inside the box for Atalanta, luckily Bailly got back to make a good block.

Varane suffered an injury towards the end of the first half and Mason Greenwood was called upon earlier than expected.

United continued to play sloppily, giving the ball away at every opportunity.

When it looked like they were heading in to half time a goal down it was Ronaldo again who gave them hope, a quick passage of play led to Bruno Fernandes perfectly placing the ball with a stunning back heel for Ronaldo to fire it in.

United came out fighting in the second half with an early shot from Mason Greenwood hitting the woodwork and a shot from Fernandes who was being man marked, being blocked well.

It was the visitors who went behind again though, Maguire convinced Zapata was offside failed to get back in time and he slotted it past de Gea, a lengthy VAR check ruled that he was in fact onside.

There were very few shots on target if any in the second half.

Five minutes of injury time ensued, it looked like it was all over for United but who should deliver? Cristiano Ronaldo. Mason Greenwood passed it and Ronaldo took it on the half volley from the edge of the box and found the bottom corner.

Was there time for another? Well, nearly. An unlikely source, Donny Van De Beek had a shot from a tight angle but it was well saved by Atalanta’s keeper.

The Reds took a point to keep their Champions League hopes alive and another sigh of relief was audible from United’s dug out.

Team: de Gea, Bailly, Varane (Greenwood 38), Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba (Matic 69), McTominay (Sancho 87), Shaw, Bruno Fernandes (van de Beek 87), Rashford (Cavani 69), Cristiano Ronaldo