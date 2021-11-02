Home

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United fans frustrated with Atalanta draw

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans vented their frustrations with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once more despite the draw with Atalanta.

A draw away from home in the Champions League can normally be considered a decent result but supporters were not pleased.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the end of either half to ensure his side left with a point but the performance overall was not convincing and is what left fans displeased with Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian is hanging onto his job by a thread as it is and so getting wins isn’t the only priority at the minute.

Fans want to see dominant and positive performances to go alongside the victories, with some demanding if he doesn’t beat all three of Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, and Manchester City then he should be fired.

The draw with the Italian giants is unlikely to push him over the edge because the group stage is still open but anything short of a miracle over their fierce rivals and Solskjaer could be on his way.

United were back to looking vulnerable in defence and lacklustre in attack so fans’ frustrations are understandable given the circumstances.

Solskjaer has a big task ahead of him at the moment and it’s difficult to see how he wins the supporters back onto his side.

Latest Top Stories...

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United rescued by sensational performance

Atalanta vs Manchester United : Champions League Preview

How Manchester United could line up without injured...

Predicted XI Man United vs Atalanta: one key...

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star stuns Tottenham Hotspur

Raphael Varane: Manchester United star unstoppable vs Tottenham...