Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United fans frustrated with Atalanta draw

Manchester United fans vented their frustrations with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once more despite the draw with Atalanta.

A draw away from home in the Champions League can normally be considered a decent result but supporters were not pleased.

Ole has to go. He was completely shown up by Gasperini. Got the back 5 wrong, had no answer for their pressing style and the defensive woes persist. Really out of his depth at this level sadly and we are stuck with him. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) November 2, 2021

United still badly need a new manager. So much talent in the team being wasted. Wish some fans could just admit that. — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) November 2, 2021

I don’t care I’ll say it again. With Ole we’ll never be truly bad enough to get him sacked because of the individual quality we had and we’ll never be good enough to challenge for trophies. We’re stuck. — Maram AlBaharna (@maramperninety) November 2, 2021

I sound like a broken record but Ole is wasting all the talent in this squad and it's too frustrating — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 2, 2021

Man Utd are stuck. With the quality they have in the squad, they'll always have moments to bail Ole out of a tough situation, but they're not being coached well enough to actually challenge for anything. Stuck in limbo. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the end of either half to ensure his side left with a point but the performance overall was not convincing and is what left fans displeased with Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian is hanging onto his job by a thread as it is and so getting wins isn’t the only priority at the minute.

Fans want to see dominant and positive performances to go alongside the victories, with some demanding if he doesn’t beat all three of Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, and Manchester City then he should be fired.

The draw with the Italian giants is unlikely to push him over the edge because the group stage is still open but anything short of a miracle over their fierce rivals and Solskjaer could be on his way.

United were back to looking vulnerable in defence and lacklustre in attack so fans’ frustrations are understandable given the circumstances.

Solskjaer has a big task ahead of him at the moment and it’s difficult to see how he wins the supporters back onto his side.