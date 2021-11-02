Player ratings: Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Red Devils grab a point in Bergamo despite sloppy defending

Manchester United grabbed an important point against Atalanta in Bergamo this evening in the Champions League Group F. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 3 – Noooo, not now Dave! Such a good season but this was back to El Worstio. Spilled the first and poor communication and movement for the second.

Eric Bailly 7.5 – Did some of the weird things Bailly does, but was mostly brilliant.

Raphael Varane 6 – Another injury or the same one? Either way, a disappointment.

Harry Maguire 3 – Just not good enough to be in the team right now, never mind captain. Another poor, poor performance.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did well again. On good form right now.

Scott McTominay 6 – Reasonable but nothing special from Scott.

Paul Pogba 2.5 – Very poor game from Pogba. Some shocking errors and produced nothing useful.

Luke Shaw 5 – What’s going on with Shaw? Just a shadow of last season’s player.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Another sublime performance from Bruno, and what a deft assist for the first goal.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Disappointing performance. Ran into brick walls and did not have that bit of flair needed.

Cristiano Ronaldo 9 – What superlatives can do justice to this man? The G.O.A.T.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 7.5 – Looked very lively and set up United’s first goal.

Nemanja Matic 6.5 – Quietly efficient.

Edinson Cavani 7 – Made a difference. Control, workrate and iuntelligent runs.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Didn’t really influence the game much.

Donny van de Beek 7 – Showed some flair and nearly clinched a winner with a clever run.