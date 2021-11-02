Rio Ferdinand: Manchester United can get destroyed by Manchester City

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he faces a mauling at Manchester City’s hands if they repeat their Atalanta performance.

The former centre-back felt there was a crucial aspect of the team’s display that was missing and could prove them costly in the future.

🗣 Rio Ferdinand: "If #mufc go out with that second half performance against Manchester City they will get slapped again, three, four, five goals. The intensity was not there." [BT Sport] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 2, 2021

It’s not the first time Solskjaer has been warned ahead of time, with Paul Scholes claiming Liverpool would be licking their lips before they crushed United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Now Ferdinand claims the lack of intensity will prove to be a problem but the majority of fans will feel the issue actually lies with the manager.

Despite the 2-2 draw with Atalanta, many felt Solskjaer was lucky to come away with a result and owes Cristiano Ronaldo for having saved his job.

The world-class forward netted both goals to ensure his team kept a point and stayed at the top of their group table.

However, supporters were not happy with the performance, feeling it reverted back to the kind they’ve seen all season.

United have been leaky at the back and lacking ideas upfront and it showed once more against their Italian opponents.

City are a well-coached side with quality all across their squad and so will likely not fall in the same way Atalanta did.

The Serie A side arguably deserved the win but two remarkable goals from Ronaldo meant the Red Devils would steal a draw.

Whatever the problems are with Manchester United, Solskjaer has until Saturday to resolve them or he could find himself without a job.