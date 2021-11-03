Cristiano Ronaldo: Mind-boggling stat emerges on Manchester United impact

There is no doubting Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo’s importance to the team but a sensational statistic has emerged that will leave fans in shock.

The Portuguese attacker was the hero for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after scoring twice in the 2-2 draw with Atalanta, potentially saving the manager’s job.

13 of Cristiano Ronaldo's 15 goals this season have been scored as his side were either losing or held to a draw. 🐐 He’s essential to the success of his team and the biggest clutch player of all time. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MDW4pJOGKQ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 3, 2021

Ronaldo has made coming up at key moments a habit and it’s safe to say United need him to keep doing so if they’re to turn their season around.

Solskjaer is under tremendous pressure to deliver after what has been a lacklustre start to the campaign.

The legendary Norwegian was almost sacked after the 5-0 crushing by Liverpool at Old Trafford but somehow held onto his job.

The Red Devils then went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 and drew with the aforementioned Atalanta, leaving Solskjaer with Manchester City as his last big test before the international break.

Scoring goals is difficult enough but Ronaldo has somehow managed to score the majority of his goals in match-defining moments which is a remarkable feat in and of itself.

Some doubted whether bringing him back in would be a good call but it’s safe to say he’s kept his critics quiet.

It’s difficult to imagine where Manchester United would have been this season had it not been for Ronaldo bailing them out.

Questions remain over Solskjaer’s long-term future but if he can continue extracting the most from the world-class forward then perhaps he’ll survive for a little while longer.

There’s no doubt Ronaldo isn’t just at United for one last payday and is clearly trying to write himself into the history books once more.