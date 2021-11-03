Fans demand Harry Maguire is dropped after another poor display for Man United

After another abject performance against Atalanta last night, calls on social media for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to be dropped are becoming louder and louder.

The skipper looks like a shadow of the player who helped England to the Euro 2020 final and has made a number of key mistakes in several games this season.

Last night he played Duvan Zapata onside for Atalanta’s second goal and made a complete hash of the interception.

And with United struggling overall, fans are losing patience with the former Leicester City man, with some demanding that he is dropped.

‘What’s annoying about Maguire’s form is when Lindelof and Varane are back, he’ll still keep his place in the XI. No accountability,’ said one fan, referring to his belief that Solskjaer will be unwilling to drop the England man.

What's annoying about Maguire's form is when Lindelof and Varane are back, he'll still keep his place in the XI. No accountability. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) November 2, 2021

‘Eric Bailly‘s only game this season was in the Carabao Cup vs West Ham but if that Atalanta game was your first time watching Man United you’d think he’s the £80m signing. Levels above Harry Maguire,’ said another.

Eric Bailly's only game this season was in the Carabao Cup vs West Ham but if that Atalanta game was your first time watching Man United you'd think he's the £80m signing. Levels above Harry Maguire. #mufc pic.twitter.com/fbYNP6ef4w — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 2, 2021

‘Eric Bailly and Raphael Varane should be our 1st choice centre back pairing. Harry Maguire should be benched,’ commented a third after Bailly’s impressive performance.

Eric Bailly and Raphael Varane should be our 1st choice centre back pairing. Harry Maguire should be benched.

Please interact if you agree. pic.twitter.com/3PjP2WFwzf — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ (@Caleb_Mufc) November 2, 2021

‘If Maguire wasn’t English he will be cleaning Eric Bailly’s boots and bringing him water after every match and training. To think he was given that captain band and STILL has it tells you everything you need to know about Ole’ was the opinion of another fan.

If Maguire wasn’t English he will be cleaning Eric Bailly’s boots and bringing him water after every match and training. To think he was given that captain band and STILL has it tells you everything you need to know about Ole. — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) November 2, 2021

‘Don’t worry everyone, Harry Maguire will take a look at his performance at full time so there’s really no need to worry,’ was the rather sarcastic verdict of another United supporter, referring to Maguire’s post-match tweets and interviews when he trots out words to that effect.

Don’t worry everyone, Harry Maguire will take a look at his performance at full time so there’s really no need to worry. — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) November 2, 2021

Journalists such as The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst agreed with the fans.

‘That was shambolic from Maguire. Horrendous defending.’

That was shambolic from Maguire. Horrendous defending. Bailly, on the other hand, has been probably United's best player tonight so far. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 2, 2021

Maguire had a very shaky start to last season as well, but this was put down to the after-effects of his arrest and conviction for aggravated assault while on holiday in Mykonos, Greece – a verdict still awaiting appeal.

This season there are no such excuses – although misbehaving badly while on holiday should perhaps not be seen as an acceptable excuse anyway – and Maguire should be brimming with confidence after the Euros.

It would be a big call for Solskjaer to drop his captain but with his job on the line, the greater risk at present would seem to be in sticking by him.