Manchester United provide Raphael Varane injury update



Manchester United have provided an injury update on Raphael Varane ahead of the Manchester derby at the weekend.

The Frenchman was substituted during the first half of the Champions League clash vs. Atalanta on Tuesday.

The instant reaction from fans included an initial concern over his availability for the derby vs. Manchester City this weekend.

The 28-year-old recently returned from injury after being out since the Nations League final with France back in October.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Varane suffered a hamstring injury that forced him out of the match.

After being replaced by Mason Greenwood in the 38th minute after receiving treatment on the pitch, he went back to the bench for further tests where he felt his hamstring.

Since his return, Varane has been used as the middle centre back in a back three formation.

He returned in the 3-0 win vs. Tottenham Hotspur where he managed to get through the 90 minutes unscathed but also kept a clean sheet for United which is a rare occasion for the club this season.

Fans instantly raised questions over the fitness of Varane after being injured for a number of weeks and featuring in two quick successive matches which proved to be too much for the player.

This could mean that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to convert back into his most-used formation 4-2-3-1 ahead of the derby.

However, during yesterday’s match, Eric Bailly proved to everyone why the boss should be picking him, so a back three does seem possible given how well the club performed against Spurs.

It doesn’t make matters better for United, who were without Victor Lindelof for the Champions League run-in. However, the injury is said to be very minor and we could see him back this weekend.

United fans will be hoping for a quick recovery for Varane and even a miraculous rehabilitation that will see him return for the derby.

