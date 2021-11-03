Nicolo Barella: Manchester United likely to miss out on Inter midfielder following Antonio Conte’s appointment at Tottenham



Manchester United might have missed out on the opportunity to sign Nicolo Barella from Inter.

According to fcinternews, the 24 year old was tempted by a move to Old Trafford had the club appointed Antonio Conte as manager.

The United hierarchy has shown faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and believes he has what it takes to turn things around.

A midfielder is said to be high on United’s radar of possible transfers in the next window.

Barella would be an ideal signing to complement United’s strong squad. He was one of Italy’s standout performers in the Euro 2020.

Barella is a dynamic, tenacious and energetic midfielder who would instantly be an upgrade on Fred.

The Italian is elegant on the ball and has good tactical awareness defensively. He would allow United to play a 4-3-3 and would fit in perfectly alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and appointed Conte as their new manager.

Spurs’ 3-0 loss at home to Man United proved to be the last straw for Daniel Levy, who had already lined up Conte as the Portuguese’s successor.

The former Chelsea man retains a heavy interest in Barella and is keen to sign him at Tottenham.

Conte was the one to bring him to the San Siro – a move that changed the midfielder’s career.

However, the report claims that Barella is not interested in joining Spurs.

This would come as a boost to Inter, who view the Italian as one of their key players and are in talks to extend his contract up to 2026.