Paul Pogba: Xavi Hernandez wants the midfielder to play at FC Barcelona



Paul Pogba is on the wishlist of future Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez as he presents his targets to president Joan Laporta.

The Frenchman has a current deal that concludes at the end of the summer and with multiple clubs interested in him, it seems almost inevitable that he will depart from Manchester United.

Pogba has been back at the club since returning in 2016 after previously leaving on a free transfer to Juventus in 2012.

It has been a telling time in recent months from the player. He is showing little reason why United should extend his contract but also he himself is showing no interest in actually signing a deal.

According to the Spanish outlet El Nacional.net, Pogba is one of the four signings that Xavi has put on the table for the president.

If the manager secures his four targets, that means Pogba will be playing alongside Erling Haaland, Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde along with the current setup at the club.

Of the four targets, the 28-year-old may be the easiest to secure for Barca, as from January clubs outside the Premier League will be able to open contract talks with the player. He will also be free in terms of transfer fee although his wage demands might not be the lowest of the four.

Barcelona are going through some financial difficulties at the moment which has seen key players such as Lionel Messi depart but also other players have had their wages cut.

The outlet reports that the French international will not extend his stay at United unless there is any last-minute surprise.

His agent, Mino Raiola maintains a good relationship with Laporta and will be a key factor in Pogba’s future.

The outlet concludes by saying other European giants such as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also waiting to sign Pogba next summer.

United fans will be disappointed to see that the player will once again depart on a free transfer and that the club will once again not benefit.

It also leaves the door open to a potential midfield signing, although there is still depth at the club with Donny van de Beek and youngster Hannibal Mejbri able to operate in Pogba’s role.

