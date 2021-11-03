Paul Scholes calls out Paul Pogba again after Atalanta performance

Paul Scholes went on a scathing rant about Paul Pogba after last night’s Champions League clash against Atalanta.

On multiple occasions Paul Pogba gave the ball away, once on the edge of the box following a United throw-in and a number of times further up the field, allowing Atalanta to break.

Following the game, Scholes laid into the 28 year old midfielder live on BT Sport (via The Sun).

Questioning the player’s maturity he said, “Pogba needs somebody on him all the time… someone there that he totally respects, he needs experienced people behind him.”

He continued, “He’s a really experienced player but he’s one of them that will get to 35 and be exactly the same.”

Explaining the 28-year-old’s weaknesses, Scholes added, “The biggest thing with Paul is his concentration. He goes away with the fairies at times.”

Pogba’s last league appearance was against Liverpool in the dreaded 5-0 defeat where he came on for 15 minutes, lunged in on Naby Keita and got sent off after a VAR review.

Due to his poor performance yesterday he got taken off for Nemanja Matic in the second half as Ronaldo bailed the Reds out again.

Scholes added, “You think of the Juventus team he played in where he was brilliant. The experience around him – Pirlo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Buffon. He will need that treatment until he’s 35.”

However, former teammate Rio Ferdinand suggested he had that at United in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I can’t think of anyone else other than Cristiano that would get a hold of Paul and going ‘I’ll be on to you at half time.’”

Though Pogba will still be suspended for the Manchester derby, the ex-reds have predicted that with Varane out injured, United will receive a thumping from City at the weekend.