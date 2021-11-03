Paul Scholes: ‘City will think they have a great chance of winning’

Manchester United were saved by yet another late Champions League goal from Cristiano Ronaldo against Atalanta to keep their hopes in the competition alive.

Having dismantled Tottenham on Saturday, many had hoped the 3-0 win would act as a turning point in United’s season.

But yet again another terrible defensive showing from the Red Devils, only saved by Ronaldo’s goals, has many fans devoid of any confidence.

If the performance wasn’t disheartening enough Raphael Varane hobbled off inside 40 minutes with what is thought to be a hamstring issue, making him a doubt for the weekend.

This opinion is shared by United legend Paul Scholes who worries for the team with bitter rivals Manchester City coming to town on Saturday:

“With a performance like that second half, and no (Raphael) Varane on Saturday, it has to be a worry.” He told BT Sport after the game.

“City will think they have a good chance of winning, and with no Varane it makes it more difficult for United…”

“It was a little bit messy. When Varane went off it seemed to go all over the place again. They were really shaky, the quality in the middle of the pitch wasn’t great again, giving the ball away far too often.”

“I don’t know if Harry Maguire is still injured or has got a hangover from the Euros, but he doesn’t look right, he’s not with it at the minute.”

This opinion was shared by fellow United great Rio Ferdinand, who claimed another performance like that against City would see United get ‘slapped by three, four, five goals again.’

Having seen Antonio Conte get snapped up by Tottenham it is hard to pinpoint a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he was to be sacked in the coming weeks.

Erik ten Hag will not leave midway through a season and with the squad Mauricio Pochettino has assembled at PSG its unlikely he’ll leave without giving the Champions League a good crack.

That could leave United in another caretaker type scenario which would in effect mean they’ve written the season off.