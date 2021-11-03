Tahith Chong: Manchester United star suffers devastating injury

370

Manchester United star Tahith Chong has suffered a horrific injury at Birmingham City and has returned to the club to recover.

The young winger was enjoying a positive loan spell with the Championship side but has unfortunately picked up a strange knock.

The club’s official website released a statement: “Tahith has undergone surgery to repair a ruptured thigh tendon, the operation went well, and he will return to Manchester United to complete an expected four to five-month rehabilitation.”

According to Birmingham City’s official website, manager Lee Bowyer said: “Unfortunately, he had to have an operation today, 16 weeks he’s now out for. Something so small as well, the way it happened. Standing on the side of the pitch, a five-yard pass into the pitch.

“No one near him, no challenges or anything and he has damaged his groin area. It’s a massive loss, everyone knows what he has been like since he has been here, he has been a massive player for us.

“So it’s tough to take but the most important thing now for Tahith is he gets his rehab right, which he will do, he will go back to Manchester United now and they will look after him.

“He has been great here, we are definitely going to miss him.”

Chong had already notched up over 1000 minutes in his 13 appearances for Birmingham City, proving just how important he has been so far.

The versatile attacker has grabbed three assists to his name and from Bowyer’s words, it’s clear to see he was developing well at the club.

Chong has been on numerous pre-season tours with Manchester United now and even made the odd appearance in first-team competitive football.

After unsuccessful loans in Germany and Belgium, the hope was that he would find his feet somewhere relatively close to home.

The Championship was a good level for Chong and it was clear the club made the right move by allowing him to move to Birmingham.

Unfortunately injuries are part and parcel in football and he suffered an untimely one given his form.

Perhaps the worst bit about it all is that he won’t return fit quickly enough to be loaned out to another club in January and it’s likely he’ll stay put for the season.

Given the competition for places in the first team, it wouldn’t be too pessimistic to suggest Chong’s season is all but over already.