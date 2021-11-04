Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund star will cost €300m in total package

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could reportedly cost a whooping £254 million to lure away from Germany.

According to Toni Kroos’ agent Volker Struth, Haaland’s total fee could potentially rise to €300m.

The Norwegian has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world over the last two years.

Haaland has netted 70 times in 60 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions and has excelled in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking exclusively to COPE, Struth said: “Haaland has a release clause. The entire package with five-year salary and commission for the agent will probably be on the border of 250 to 300 million euros.

“Ten percent more or less will not be what will lead him to make a decision, he wants to win titles.”

Man Utd are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing him next summer.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a plethora of options to choose from in the striker position. Even at 36, Cristiano Ronaldo has been single-handedly dragging the team over the line.

He looks fitter than ever, and his goalscoring ability is unmatched.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood is slowly developing into a reliable goalscorer. Solskjaer will be looking to mould him to his preferred position of a number nine.

The 20-year-old has the ability to become one of the best strikers in Europe.

If the report regarding Haaland’s fee is to be believed, United would be better off spending their money on more important positions in the team, i.e., a defensive midfielder.

However, much of any interest in any player totally depends on whether or not Solskjaer is still at the club by the time summer comes around.