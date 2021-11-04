Lothar Matthaus: Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United a mistake

Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus has explained why Jadon Sancho‘s move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United was a mistake.

The sensational winger has had a tough time adapting to his new surroundings and fans have yet to see him at his best.

"Maybe he has more money but he has less games!" Lothar Matthaus has his say on Jadon Sancho's move to #MUFC, as the former #BVB forward struggles to make an impact in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/gFXulX3T8Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2021

The Daily Mail have transcribed the video above: “You see the players who are playing in Man United. You have Rashford, you have Ronaldo… this means you have two from three and then you have another four players who can play in the third position and one of these three or four players is Sancho.

“I don’t know how he is training at Man United, he has to work very hard to make this step in the first 11 and now he’s far away from the first 11.

“When I see how many minutes he was playing this season or which games he was playing then I think it was a mistake. Maybe he has more money but he has less games.”

Sancho has certainly not featured in as many games as anyone anticipated he would and it’s difficult to see how his future pans out now.

It’s not a surprise that he may need the season to get used to a new league, new club, and new surroundings but he can’t adapt if he’s not being used.

So far he’s been limited to appearances off the bench and typically ones made towards the end of games.

Transfermarkt claims he’s made 12 appearances in total but featured in just 500 or so minutes, which is not nearly enough.

Fans aren’t necessarily concerned by Sancho or his form, rather the concern lays with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his plan for him.

United’s own poor form has led to the legendary Norwegian’s position as manager being questioned, with many calling for him to be sacked.

This has led Solskjaer to play things safe and choose not just defensive formations but defensive players too, leaving no room for Sancho.