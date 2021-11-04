Manchester United defender Raphael Varane to miss 3-4 weeks with a hamstring injury

Things have gone from bad to worse as it was revealed vital defender Raphael Varane will miss up to a month of action with a hamstring injury.

The Manchester United centre back only recently returned from a groin issue sustained on international duty.

That particularly injury kept him out of games against Atalanta, Leicester, and Liverpool, with United conceding eleven goals in those three games, losing two of them.

The Frenchman returned in last weekend’s win over Spurs and looked to be a calming influence in the new back-five system, helping United to only their second clean sheet of the season.

But having hobbled off 38 minutes into the return fixture with Atalanta in the Champions League, the club will be without their defensive stalwart for some time.

🗞 Raphaël Varane is expected to be out for 3 to 4 weeks with a hamstring injury. [@lequipe] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 3, 2021

The injury could not have come at a worse time as United find themselves right in the middle of a killer run that has seen the side falter massively under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Varane could miss up to five games including important clashes with Manchester City, Watford, Villareal, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Victor Lindelof also picked up a knock in training prior to the game in Bergamo and as a result did not travel with the squad.

With two central defenders potentially missing for the derby, Solskjaer may be forced to play one of Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Phil Jones next to Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire in the back three.

The Norwegian has a habit of rushing players back from injury for important games with many fans fearing that is what has happened with Varane.

The aforementioned Maguire and Luke Shaw have both been rushed back from injuries this term and consequently struggled to return to anything resembling their best form.