Manchester United scouts said to be monitoring Aurelien Tchouameni

Despite being linked with a few targets, Manchester United ultimately decided against bringing in a new midfielder in the summer.

The two players mentioned most regularly were West Ham’s Declan Rice and then-Rennes’ prodigy Eduardo Camavinga.

However, Rice’s reputed £100m price tag seemed to kibosh a deal, while Camavinga only had had eyes for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

And the Red Devils’ failure to invest has had consequences, with weaknesses in the centre of the park a crucial factor in the side’s recent run of poor performances.

According to Football Insider, the club is looking to finally address their midfield failings by targeting highly rated Monaco ace Aurelien Tchoaumeni.

Tchouameni is widely seen as one of the Ligue 1’s rising stars and, despite his relative inexperience, he has already broken into Didier Deschamps’ national squad.

It’s believed United scouts took a close look at the Frenchman during his side’s victory over PSV in a recent Europa League tie.

And it’s said that scouts will again be present in tomorrow night’s return fixture between the sides in France.

It’s reported that, should the exciting youngster get a glowing endorsement, the Old Trafford outfit could be persuaded to make a move for his services.

However, the site claims the gifted dynamo is being viewed as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who is yet to extend a deal that expires at the end of the season.

United fans will be hoping that a player of Tchouameni’s calibre will be brought in during the January transfer window, regardless of what happens with Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tinkered with various players and formations without finding a solution to the lack of midfield balance.

If the Red Devils’ board moves to plug the current gaps, it could have a major influence over the team’s chances of a successful campaign.