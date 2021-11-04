Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard overlooked for international duty

The England squad for November’s World Cup European Qualifier has been named and a number of Reds have been called up.

More noticeable though are the ones that have been left out once again- what will it mean for their futures, both, at club and country level?

Jadon Sancho, who moved to United in the summer for £73m, hasn’t had much chance to make an impact and he is absent from Southgate’s squad.

The winger played a hand in 16 goals in 15 league matches for Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but since the arrival of Ronaldo, he’s barely got a look-in at United, leading to his international snub.

In a similar scenario, Jesse Lingard had a hand in 13 goals in 16 league matches for the Hammers in the second half of last season, but he returned to Old Trafford where he has struggled for minutes once again.

Mason Greenwood again has been overlooked. He didn’t make the squad in last month’s friendlies, supposedly due to Southgate resting younger players, but it’s been suggested it was Greenwood who signalled that he wished to be left out then.

The Telegraph has previously reported that Greenwood may switch allegiance to Jamaica due to his lack of international football with England.

On the other hand, Marcus Rashford, who has just returned from injury, has been called up. He has made a positive impact for the most part since his return.

Both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have also been named in the squad.

The pair performed brilliantly at the Euro’s for England but their recent form at club level has caused alarm making their call-ups questionable.

Never has the future looked so bright but more young players have switched allegiance under Southgate than any other manager in recent times.

Matty Cash is now playing for Poland, Callum Hudson Odoi is also contemplating switching to Ghana and if the reports are true, Greenwood may be seen playing for Jamaica in the future.

Hopefully, given more minutes on the clock at club level, Sancho, Greenwood, and Lingard can get back in the side next year.