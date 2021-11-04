Rio Ferdinand: Manchester United lack control in matches

Ex-Manchester United men Rio Ferdinand and Dion Dublin explained to fans what the difference is between their side and Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his stars have been under tremendous pressure lately and it doesn’t look like it’s going anytime soon.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferdinand said: “This [Liverpool] is a team in control in every situation they are in.

“Yesterday with United was disarray in trying to get a point.”

Dublin also said: “Liverpool just approach these games right – they look very organised and professional.

“The spine of the side is very strong and very experienced. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson bring experience, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane up top and the two centre-halves make it look easy.”

This aspect of control is exactly what many fans have been concerned with in regards to Solskjaer and the team’s performances.

Even in matches they win, United hardly ever dominate and control a game from start to finish, instead doing well in moments.

Solskjaer saw his players dismantle Leeds United 5-1 at the start of the season and even then it didn’t feel like total control.

Rather, Leeds were stupidly open and easy to break through while the Red Devils were superbly clinical and offensive.

Of course, since then Solskjaer and his side’s performances have dropped massively, leading to calls for his head.

Manchester United take on Manchester City next, which looks to be the decisive fixture the board will make their decision on.

Many anticipate Pep Guardiola’s side will tear apart Solskjaer’s team but the legendary Norwegian has had the edge on his colleague of late.

United tend to pick up results when their back’s against the wall so it will be an interesting fixture even if it weren’t so decisive.