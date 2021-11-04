When not if: Dietmar Hamann claims Manchester United will eventually sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ex Liverpool and Manchester City star Dietmar Hamann believes Manchester United should sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In an interview with Metro.UK, he stated: “They’re not making any progress if you look at the team and the performances so far. It’s not good enough.

“People say Ronaldo is the problem, but where would they be without his goals.

“He’s scoring important goals at important times for Manchester United, and without his goals, they would be out of the Champions League by now.”

Solskjaer has been fighting to save his job for the past few weeks after a disastrous start to the campaign. Many believed that Man Utd’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford would be the final nail in Solskjaer’s coffin.

However, the United board have shown their faith in the Norwegian and continue to back him as manager.

The following two games saw United defeating an average Tottenham side and salvaging a late point against Atalanta thanks to the individual brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“You can’t win every game, but they’re not playing good football, it isn’t a great watch, and they’re underperforming massively,” claimed Hamann.

“With the squad they’ve assembled and how long the manager has been there, for now, you can’t just say ‘give him another transfer window.’

“They’ve spent money every transfer window, and the football isn’t any better from Moyes to the managers since.

“I think it’s a matter of when and not if, and there’s a lot of his ex-teammates who don’t want to call him out or say it as it is.”

The upcoming derby against Manchester City is a pivotal one with respect to the Premier League table.

A win would take United level on points with City and potentially keep Solskjaer in a job!