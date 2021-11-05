Harry Maguire will marry his long term girlfriend Fern Hawkins next summer

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is reportedly planning a romantic wedding in France to his fiancee Fern Hawkins.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for the defender who has had a number of good things to celebrate but it hasn’t come without its bad things as well.

Since joining United in 2019 for a record fee for a defender of £80m, he has become captain at the club after the departure of Ashley Young and played a crucial part in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team.

He has also seen the club achieve a European final last season but missed out on the trophy thanks to Villarreal’s win on penalties.

After that, he travelled with England to participate in the European Championships, with his national team also reaching the final of the competition.

According to the Mirror, Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan is set to be a bridesmaid at the wedding following her friendship with Fern, meeting regularly when their partners were with their international teams.

Maguire will marry his girlfriend at a castle in Burgundy, France next June once the season has been completed.

The best man was originally believed to be Jordan Pickford but it looks like the defender’s brother, named Joe, will take on that duty instead with the goalkeeper still attending as an important guest.

Joe currently plays as a left-back for Tranmere Rovers with previous spells at Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town after rising through the ranks at Liverpool.

The brothers regularly communicate with each other about their football journey and careers with the majority of the family turning up to watch them play every so often.

Fern is currently planning the wedding and the outlet reports that she is very excited ahead of the trip to France next year after spending 10 years together.

United fans will be hoping for a safe and happy summer for their captain after having difficult starts to the season due to off-field events a year ago.