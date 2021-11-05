Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to settle in the UK after Manchester United career?

The passage of time must have mellowed Cristiano Ronaldo’s far-from-sunny outlook regarding Manchester’s rain-drenched weather.

Back in 2006, the lavishly tanned wonderkid explained that he tolerated the less-than-Mediterranean climate because he enjoyed playing for the club.

“I like to play for Manchester – better than [I like] the weather,” said the then-21-year-old. “The weather is very difficult for me because you see snow, every time, and rain.

“It’s difficult compared to Portugal, where you see sun every day, which is why it’s difficult for me.”

According to The Sun, not only is Ronaldo now happy to valiantly withstand the climate, but he’s considering settling down in the area to raise his growing family.

A source has apparently said that “Cristiano has lived all over the world, but England has always held a special place in his heart.

“He loves the north west and is looking to find a permanent base which he can call home after he retires from the game.”

Ronaldo is said to have business interests in the UK and is about to become a parent for the fifth and sixth time, with his partner Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins.

It’s said that he is aiming to play on at United for two to three years before retiring from the game, presumably to concentrate on stalking the aisles of the dubiously stained Manchester Arndale.

The Manchester love-in is far cry from memories of David de Gea’s wife Edurne Garcia, who hilariously described the Northern city as “As ugly as the back of a fridge.” Priceless.

With the club now travelling under its own metaphorical cloud, it could be that the Portuguese ace has been forced to look outward to see the beauty in his wider surroundings.

Rumours that he’s already bought twin baby-grows sporting Joy Division’s famous Unknown Pleasures album cover are yet to be confirmed.

Honestly though, who could fail to be inspired by the rich tapestry of Greggs bakeries, bookies, Wetherspoons pubs and hazardous public spaces that we Mancunians love to call home?