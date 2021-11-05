Manchester United reject chance to sign Real Madrid star Eden Hazard

It wasn’t long ago that Eden Hazard was one of the most coveted talents in all of football, but sadly since getting his dream move to Real Madrid it’s all been downhill.

The former Chelsea star hasn’t been able to light up La Liga like he did the Premier League, due in part to a succession of injuries.

The man himself claimed he’d never be the same after breaking his ankle three times and has also been criticised for a lack of professionalism.

Turning up to preseason overweight and being seen laughing with his former teammates as Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League last season has not endeared him to the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

This has all led to the Spanish club wanting rid of their £100 million flop, with manager Carlo Ancelotti not using him even when fully fit.

According to El Nacional the 30-year-old has been rejected by four clubs, one of which is Manchester United.

Bayern Munich, PSG and Newcastle have also turned down the chance to sign him, with his age, wages and deteriorating physical state all major factors.

Juventus are thought to be the only major club entertaining the thought of signing the Belgian with a move in January being mooted.

This feels like the kind of signing United would have considered not too long ago, with ageing stars such as Bastian Schweinsteiger and Alexis Sanchez brought in with little success.

Under current gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the profile of signing has largely shifted to younger players for the future mixed with some experienced heads.

This has seen talents such as Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought in complimented by the likes of Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s sad to see the demise of one of the Premier League’s greats, but from a United perspective its encouraging that they seem to have learnt from their mistakes of the past.