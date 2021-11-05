Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League preview

Manchester United welcome bitter rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford safe in the knowledge they must perform for the home fans.

The game will be played at 12:30PM on Saturday and will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

A win could see United draw level on points with their cross-city rivals and would ease the mounting pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Form

United have won just one of their last five Premier League fixtures, suffering embarrassing beatings against the likes of Leicester and Liverpool and losing to an Aston Villa side who have since lost their last four.

The major issue has been leaking goals, with United conceding more goals in the month of October than Chelsea, Liverpool and City have conceded in the league all season.

A 3-0 win against Tottenham brought momentary respite for Solskjaer, but another haphazard performance in the Champions League and a big loss here could be the end for the Norwegian.

City have six wins from their 10 Premier League games thus far and when they are on-song there’s no one better, but they have shown inconsistency this term.

Losses to Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the league and West Ham and PSG in the EFL Cup and Champions League respectively highlights they’re not unbeatable.

Solskjaer does have a very respectable record against Pep Guardiola, winning four of his eight encounters with the Spaniard and not losing a single Premier League Manchester derby in the past two seasons while winning three of them.

Team news

United will be without influential defender Raphael Varane as he picked up a hamstring injury against Atalanta and will be out for a month.

Paul Pogba will also miss out as he serves the second of a three-match ban for the straight red card he received against Liverpool.

However, Victor Lindelof has been passed fit meaning fans could see the back three, implemented to varying degrees of success in the past two games, be utilised again.

Here’s how United could line-up on the day.

On the other hand, City will be without Ferran Torres who is sidelined with a foot injury, and Aymeric Laporte, who is suspended following a red card in their last match.

Kyle Walker was substituted during their mid-week Champions League win over Club Brugge with Guardiola saying they would review the injury prior to the weekend’s action.

Prediction

Solskjaer’s impressive record against Guardiola coupled with City’s lack of strikers should give United the edge, however the way they’re playing at the minute it’s very hard to predict a United win. United 1-3 City