Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United must believe in Manchester City clash

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed many things during his pre-match conference, one of them was in regards to his defensive injuries.

Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane are the two who almost certainly won’t feature, which is a major blow in the legendary Norwegian’s plans for the 3-5-2 formation he has employed recently.

Below are a few highlights from the press conference:

Bruno Fernandes comments on Solskjaer being a nice person is exactly what some fans take issue with. Many have actually praised the former striker’s man-management and it’s actually his tactical acumen that’s being questioned.

The Portuguese magician as well as his teammates have always praised the manager’s character rather than his know-how or training sessions or plans.

Solskjar saying the team have moved on from Liverpool is certainly his attempt to get his players to forget their wounds and attempt to turn things around.

However, it comes off a touch poorly because fans have definitely not forgotten the result and if he fails to get a win vs Manchester City then they expect him to be fired.

Solskjaer’s record vs Pep Guardiola is a positive but there aren’t many who aren’t expecting a mauling at Old Trafford.

