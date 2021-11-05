Predicted XI vs Man City: Marcus Rashford to be dropped, Edinson Cavani recalled

Manchester united will be without Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba for tomorrow’s crucial Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Varane pulled a hamstring just 38 minutes into Tuesday’s Champions league tie with Atalanta and Pogba is serving the second of a three match ban.

In all likelihood given his recent form, Pogba would not have been selected even if he was available. His performance on Tuesday was well below par.

Varane is more of a blow at the moment, although Victor Lindelof is expected to return in defence, which will ease the pain of losing him.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could play the 3-5-2 formation that worked so well against Spurs last weekend. He started with it on Tuesday as well but was forced to abandon it when Varane limped off.

This will almost certainly mean a back three of Lindelof (if fit), Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly, who was exceptional on Tuesday.

Maguire’s form, on the other hand, has been awful but we do not expect Solskjaer to drop his captain, especially as the Frenchman is unavailable.

If Lindelof has failed to recover from his injury, the manager might still go three at the back with Luke Shaw moving in from left wing back and Alex Telles taking that role.

David de Gea is expected to keep his place in goal despite also disappointing on Tuesday. Solskjaer will be hoping that it was a one-off as he had been in superb form this season until then.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes should all keep their places with Fred coming back in for Pogba.

Up front, Edinson Cavani will probably be recalled after having been rested on Tuesday, although he did play 21 minutes from the bench. Cristiano Ronaldo will, of course, be alongside him, giving the 70-year-old front line another run out.

This will mean that Marcus Rashford will drop back to the bench, joining the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek.

With Solskjaer’s job still hanging in the balance, this could prove to be a crucial team selection and it will almost certainly be one that is cautious and that includes the players he believes he can count on most.

With all that in mind, this is our predicted XI: