Edinson Cavani, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford all missing from Man United squad ahead of Man City match

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be facing a late injury mini-crisis ahead of this lunchtime’s Premier League tie with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba was already ruled out of the tie as he is serving the second of a three-match suspension.

Raphael Varane has a hamstring injury sustained in the 38th minute of Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Atalanta and will also definitely be unavailable.

The other two big doubts for the game are Victor Lindelof and Edinson Cavani and there is a slight question mark over Marcus Rashford.

On Lindelof, speaking at yesterday’s pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said:

‘He’s still a doubt, but hopefully, he can come back in tomorrow and say that he’s ready. I would expect him to be ready, to put it that way, but I can’t promise you.’

However, according to The MEN, the Swede did not join the squad at the Lowry last night ahead of the game which casts a great deal of doubt on whether he has recovered as Solskjaer had hoped.

Cavani was also not seen at the Lowry and whilst it was thought he was rested on Tuesday simply for rotation, it seems that there could be a problem that the boss did not report at the presser.

Uruguayan reporter and presenter Buysan tweeted ‘The international forward got injured against Tottenham. For that reason he was a substitute against Atalanta. Tomorrow he will not be in the squad against Manchester City.’

It has also been reported that Cavani will not be joining the Uruguay squad for medical reasons.

Cavani has been troubled by tendon pain.

Marcus Rashford was also not spotted with the squad at the Lowry but The MEN noted that he could have arrived separately, however, they also reported the late arrival of Anthony Elanga, suggesting that the Academy star could have been drafted in to replace someone at the last minute.

If Lindelof is joining Varane on the sidelines, it seems unlikely that Solskjaer will continue with the three-at-the-back formation that served him well last weekend at Spurs, although a Bailly-Maguire-Shaw combination would still be available to him.