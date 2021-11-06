Marcus Rashford: Manchester United star only recently got over illness

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was reportedly not at full fitness despite playing a part in the embarrassing loss to Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men were let off by Pep Guardiola’s stars who took it easy at Old Trafford, with the 2-0 result hardly reflecting the actual performance.

Fair play to Marcus Rashford for wanting to help the team. But he shouldn’t have been playing. Not trained since Wednesday, had the sweats post-flight from Bergamo (not Covid), sent home from training by doc, felt weak Thurs/Fri, met up with squad this a.m, came off bench. #MUFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 6, 2021

City could have won by four or five had it not been for numerous sensational saves by in-form David de Gea.

Guardiola’s side also appeared to take their foot off the pedal once they netted their second effort.

Some fans felt the performance vs City was actually worse than the one vs Liverpool simply because of how utterly beaten the team looked.

United hardly put up a fight and never truly looked like scoring despite playing at home and having numerous bodies behind the ball.

Solskjaer’s men could neither attack nor counter-attack, though some would argue they couldn’t defend either.

The Red Devils were so poor that there was no aspect of the game they did well and many just want to see the former striker gone.

It’s tough to see how Solskjaer survives this and if he does then it’s even more difficult to imagine how he turns this around.

Rashford being used despite his illness is just one example of many when the former Molde man has used hardly-fit players.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Scott McTominay are just a few examples of being rushed back to fitness rather than trusting the squad depth.