Match report: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City

Manchester United have suffered yet another home defeat in the Premier League as neighbours City dismantled them in the Manchester derby.

United began playing rather deep, Greenwood dropping back into the midfield slightly but the first real chance came from the Reds as Shaw fired in a free kick which Maguire headed wide.

City made the breakthrough though in the seventh minute as Bailly turned it into his own net from a Cancelo cross.

United saw very little of the ball after that with City dominating possession. When United got the ball, they gave it away sloppily.

A big chance for United came in the 26th minute when Ronaldo took a shot on the half volley but Ederson got down well to parry it out towards Greenwood who could not get a clean connection.

To the other end and Wan-Bissaka left space for Foden to charge at goal, the ball pinged around in the box, finally settling at Jesus’ feet, he shot from close range and de Gea pulled off an incredible save.

De Gea was United’s star man, pulling off several world class saves to keep the scoreline down.

When United did break outside of their own half, options were limited up front and their passing in the final third let them down.

It was City again who found the net, Bernardo Silva poked it in, De Gea making his first error of the match right on the stroke of half time.

Jadon Sancho came on after the break, hoping to make an impact after his England snub.

United switched to a back four and enjoyed a decent spell of possession but besides a wayward shot from Greenwood that didn’t trouble Ederson, United didn’t look like a threat.

In a last roll of the dice by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he told Van de Beek to warm up and Marcus Rashford came on for Mason Greenwood.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw suffered a head injury and had to go off looking rather dazed. Alex Telles took his place.

A rare chance for Donny as he replaced Fred, could he turn this lacklustre performance around?

The answer was no, as United couldn’t get hold of the ball, a couple of chances ensued for City, with Cancelo putting in a number of good crosses into the box and Foden hitting the woodwork.

The final whistle couldn’t come soon enough and boos once again rang out in the Theatre of Dreams.

Team: de Gea, Lindelöf, Bailly (Sancho 45), Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, McTominay, Fred (van de Beek 80), Shaw (Telles 73), Greenwood (Rashford 67), Cristiano Ronaldo