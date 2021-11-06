Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United manager’s most damning stats after Manchester City loss

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has more or less lost the entire fanbase following the embarrassing defeat to Manchester City.

The legendary Norwegian can only be thankful the visitors seemed to take their foot off the gas and settled on a 2-0 win.

Rúben Dias completed more passes in the final third [12] than any Manchester United player. Total territorial dominance. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ojgeW0fDH0 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 6, 2021

Our last 12 games: 🔴 1-2 vs Young Boys

🟢 2-1 vs West Ham

🔴 0-1 vs West Ham

🔴 0-1 vs Villa

🟢 2-1 vs Villarreal

⚪ 1-1 vs Everton

🔴 2-4 vs Leicester

🟢 3-2 vs Atalanta

🔴 0-5 vs Liverpool

🟢 3-0 vs Spurs

⚪ 2-2 vs Atlanta

🔴 0-2 vs City 4-2-6 record: 16 scored; 22 conceded. pic.twitter.com/s1iGekSWXU — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 6, 2021

Says everything that it feels like United have got away with one but still lost comfortably. Had more shots on target at their own goal (2) than at City's (1). Not kept a clean sheet in the league at home since March and conceded more at home this season (11) than Norwich (10). — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) November 6, 2021

Man Utd lose 8️⃣ matches at home in a calendar year for the first time since 1989… #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/3hvwJCr3il — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 6, 2021

The statistics above show just how bad it’s gotten at United and it’s difficult to justify Solskjaer staying on any longer.

The fact both Liverpool and City took pity on their rivals is evidence of how poor the team has been of late.

Had both teams decided to truly go for the kill and not reserve energy then it’s likely fans would’ve seen double digits scored past them.

There may be no obvious and available candidates to replace Solskjaer but it’s clear he has to go in order to stem the flow.

Bringing someone in temporarily will be better than what the fans have been witnessing of late, especially given the talent on show.

Solskjaer’s built one of the best squads in the league with an attack anyone would envy and yet they didn’t look even close to threatening.

Both Liverpool and City treated Old Trafford like a training ground and surely that’s enough, with fans sick of how badly things have gotten.