Home » Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United manager’s most damning stats after Manchester City loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United manager’s most damning stats after Manchester City loss

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has more or less lost the entire fanbase following the embarrassing defeat to Manchester City.

The legendary Norwegian can only be thankful the visitors seemed to take their foot off the gas and settled on a 2-0 win.

The statistics above show just how bad it’s gotten at United and it’s difficult to justify Solskjaer staying on any longer.

The fact both Liverpool and City took pity on their rivals is evidence of how poor the team has been of late.

Had both teams decided to truly go for the kill and not reserve energy then it’s likely fans would’ve seen double digits scored past them.

There may be no obvious and available candidates to replace Solskjaer but it’s clear he has to go in order to stem the flow.

Bringing someone in temporarily will be better than what the fans have been witnessing of late, especially given the talent on show.

Solskjaer’s built one of the best squads in the league with an attack anyone would envy and yet they didn’t look even close to threatening.

Both Liverpool and City treated Old Trafford like a training ground and surely that’s enough, with fans sick of how badly things have gotten.

Latest Top Stories...

Match report: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City

Player ratings: Man United 0-2 Man City –...

Edinson Cavani, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford all...

Paul Pogba: Manchester United failed to extend midfielder’s...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United must believe in...

Manchester United reject chance to sign Real Madrid...