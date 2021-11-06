Player ratings: Man United 0-2 Man City – Total surrender from a broken team

Manchester United lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City this lunchtime at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – While he was beaten at his near post for the second goal, the Spaniard made a series of brilliant saves that kept the scoreline down from an embarrassing one.

Eric Bailly 3 – After such a great game on Tuesday, Bailly scores an own goal and is subbed at half-time. Expect the unexpected with the Ivorian and you’ll never be disappointed.

Harry Maguire 4 – Another poor performance from a player totally lacking form.

Victor Lindelof 4 – No better than Maguire and nearly scored an own goal himself in the first half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – Seems to have gone backward again and his confidence appears to be shot.

Scott McTominay 3 – Was outfought, outmuscled and made to look like a schoolboy against City’s midfielders. Totally outclassed.

Fred 4 – Did nothing, achieved nothing.

Luke Shaw 4 – Poor performance again from Luke.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Not a good day for Bruno. Was irritable and frustrated and couldn’t produce his usual magic.

Mason Greenwood 5 – Didn’t achieve much and was rightly subbed.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6 – Reduced to the role of target man for much of the game, a great volley in the first half was one of the few moments that reminded us who we were even watching.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho 6 – Made some good runs and helped out defensively early on, but it fizzled out.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Didn’t achieve much.

Donny van de Beek 7 – Looked classy and was arguably the only positive performance today.

Alex Telles 5 – Was lucky not to concede a penalty.