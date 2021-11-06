Three things we learnt from Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City

In a result and performance that didn’t come as a shock to anyone, Manchester United suffered yet another defeat as Manchester City ran out 2-0 winners at Old Trafford.

An Eric Bailly own goal opened the scoring and Bernardo Silva doubled the visitors’ lead after some pitiful defending from the home side.

In all honesty it could have been much more without some brilliant saves from David De Gea and City went into cruise control for large portions of the game.

Here’s three things we learnt from today’s game.

Individual errors

Yet again it was defensive mishaps that cost United dearly as individual errors by experienced internationals lead to both goals.

Eric Bailly slicing a cross into his own goal with little to no pressure on him just about sums him up and ensured United faced an uphill battle from the get-go.

The second goal saw Luke Shaw too passive in allowing Bernardo Silva to sneak behind him and David De Gea didn’t cover himself in glory on an otherwise exemplary day for the Spaniard.

This has been a staple of United’s play all season and shouldn’t be happening to players of this calibre every week, the way United are set up defensively must be addressed urgently.

Formation shift

The three at the back experiment must be over as United looked no sturdier with essentially five defenders and two defensive midfielders than they had previously.

United’s squad doesn’t suit a three at the back formation when you consider the sheer amount of attacking talent they possess.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ditched the system at halftime, reverting back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation to little success.

As reported here, the stats over the last two games at Old Trafford don’t make for good reading and highlight just how far United are behind the elite in this country.

Enough is enough

The defeat to Liverpool would have been the perfect time to relieve Ole of his duties as it appeared the team had regressed beyond recognition.

The boards decision to give him more time hasn’t achieved anything other than confirming what was already clear and now United have missed out on Antonio Conte, as he chose Tottenham rather than wait around for the United job.

With the international break now upon us, the club must act now in order to save what is left of what already looks like a doomed season.

Its tough to see a club legend get dragged through the mud and its clear to see this is hurting him as much as its hurting the fans, but this is unrepairable and can’t go on.