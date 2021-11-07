Academy Match Report: Manchester United u23s 3-2 Leeds United u23s

While the first team were hosting Manchester City yesterday, the u23s were just down the road at Leigh Sports Village hosting another rival in Leeds United.

With Leeds coming into the match in poor form, United were hoping to rebound with a win after a bitter defeat to Tottenham last week.

It took only six minutes for the Manchester youngsters to take the lead through the highly regarded Amad Diallo.

Rhys Bennett intercepted a Leeds pass in the midfield and the loose ball fell to Martin Svidersky who slipped a through ball straight down the throat of Leeds, splitting the two centre backs.

Amad running in behind was free to take the ball forward and slot it into the bottom left corner.

Leeds looked to hit back just four minutes later through Sam Greenwood. A low strike from a wide angle almost caused trouble as it was deflected and struck off the post.

The visitors continued to apply the pressure with a few appeals for handballs in United’s area.

Leeds finally managed to breakthrough in the 23rd minute, after Sean McGurk picked up the cleared corner and fired into the congested area. A deflection sent the ball looping over and into the far top corner.

Impressive footwork from Isak Hansen-Aaroen kicked off a counter attack ending with Charlie McNeill powering a shot from wide right which the Leeds keeper parried up and the ensuing scramble ended with a tame bicycle kick effort from Anthony Elanga.

Elanga would come closer moments later after a darting 40 yard run but curled his effort just past the right post.

United retook the lead in the 33rd minute with another quick counter. Matej Kovar’s quick throw found Amad, who jinked by one defender and was clear to run 40 yards before teeing up Charlie McNeill. The striker made no mistake as he chipped the out rushing keeper and scored off the post.

The duo linked up again minutes later but this time McNeill couldn’t get his strike away before the sliding defender.

Leeds were still in the fight and almost drew level just before the break when Max Dean burst down the left and forced a stretching save from Kovar, who just fingertip saved the effort onto the post.

The second half saw more combination between Amad and McNeill down the right resulting in the snatched effort wide from Amad.

After a quiet 20 minutes in the second half, Leeds drew level in the 70th minute. A blocked pass rolled to Nohan Kenneh who struck powerfully and the deflected shot left Kovar no chance.

It was Leeds who were chasing the win shortly after, with some clever play down the right wing the space opened up for a shot headed for the top corner but for a fantastic save from Kovar.

With both sides going back and forth and required the sensational for the winner to be decided in the 87th minute.

A switched ball from Hansen-Aaroen found Amad whose remarkable footwork dinked the ball over the defender before beating him again and then powering a low shot into the net, winning the match for Manchester United 3-2.

United XI: Kovar, Jurado, Wellens, Mengi (C), Bennett, Svidersky, Amad, Mainoo, McNeill (Garnacho 73), Hansen-Aaroen, Elanga

Unused Subs: Kambwala, Mee, Ennis