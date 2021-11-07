Academy Match Report: Nottingham Forest u18s 0-2 Manchester United u18s

Playing at the same time as the first team and the u23s, Manchester United’s u18s visited Nottingham Forest.

In need of three points to keep pace with league leaders Blackburn, United would go in confident with their opponents sitting at the bottom of the table.

It was a familiar name leading the opposition, former Manchester United reserves manager Warren Joyce, who spent eight successful years at the club leading United’s reserves to multiple league championships.

The first big chance of the match fell to Nottingham Forest as their leading scorer Detlef Esapa Osong flew down the right wing before smashing a shot at Radek Vitek who pushed into the side netting.

United grew into the game then and took control. The deadlock was broken in the 32nd minute from a corner.

Sam Murray’s in-swinging corner was flicked on by Dan Gore at the front and barrelled in by Manni Norkett at the back.

Forest continued to create opportunities of their own as they fizzed in a low whipped free kick which was just out of reach from their sliding forward.

The second half saw much of the same with United being on top. An early opportunity fell to Omari Forson after being found by Norkett but his effort was pulled wide to the right.

Moments later Forson had another opportunity but hit the crossbar after getting on the end of Sam Mather’s cross.

United doubled the lead in the 70th minute when Habeeb Ogunneye whipped in a low cross for Sam Mather to tap home from close range.

The match would end 2-0, giving United the three points and moving them into second place.

United XI: Vitek, Ogunneye, Aljofree, Fredricson, Murray, Gore, Oyedele, Moorhouse (Nolan 78), Forson (Berry 90+4), Mather, Norkett

Unused Subs: Kingdon, Wooster, Giggs

Read our first team match report here and the Under 23s, with the sensational Amad Diallo starring, here.