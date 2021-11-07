Home » Fans react to claims that Brendan Rodgers has reached verbal agreement to be Man United manager

by Red Billy
Fans across social media are reacting to breaking reports that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has verbally agreed to become the next manager of Manchester United.

Caughtoffside tweeted this morning:

‘Brendan Rodgers has verbally agreed to become Manchester United’s new manager.

‘He would like to wait until the end of the season but Manchester United are pushing for now, Caught Offside understands.’

If true, it is a controversial move from the club. As a former Liverpool manager, Rodgers would not be welcomed by many fans.

In addition, as discussed here previously, Rodgers’ underperformance at Anfield suggests that whilst a good manager of average Premier League sides, he may not have the right personality for the big clubs.

One fan put it like this on Twitter:

‘If #Solskjaer does go, then Brendan Rodgers isn’t the answer. Fine coach and manager, but he managed Liverpool and that should be a no no. We should not have castoffs from Liverpool.’

Other concerned fans said:

‘Brendan Rodgers isn’t the right man for the United job IMO. We don’t need another manager with a history of losing at the final hurdle, we simply need a winner who’s a good man manager and will make United ruthless.’

‘Not many managers would be a downgrade from Ole but Brendan Rodgers and Gareth Southgate are definitely two of them’

‘We all know United are run by clowns and if we actually go ahead and sign Brendan Rodgers it will just reconfirm they have no football knowledge and do not give a f— about the club being successful. He’s bang average.’

Tweets in favour of the appointment included:

‘Why would Brendan Rodgers be awful? He is tactically astute, plays good attacking football and is a solid league manager who commands respect.’

‘I actually think Brendan Rodgers would be a good fit for United. 4-6 years at United and I see him winning something of note, IMO.’

Some fans also felt that the source of the story, caughtoffside, are not always reliable:

‘The fact this Brendan Rodgers rumour is only being reported by @caughtoffside shows how “credible” it is. They must be bored today.’

