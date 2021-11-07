Match report: Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-1 Manchester United Women

Manchester United Women have drawn away at Tottenham in their first Women’s Super League game after the international break.

Mary Earps, on her 50th appearance for the Reds, was forced into an early save in the fifth minute as a shot curled in from outside the box, trying to sneak in at the near post but Earps read it well. She followed this up with another good stop following a Tottenham corner.

Spurs dominated in the first ten minutes with United struggling to get hold of the ball.

A nasty clash of heads between Hayley Ladd and Kit Graham saw a lengthy stoppage in play, allowing United to regroup and enjoy a spell of possession when the game restarted.

United seemed to grow into the game, forcing Spurs into sloppy passes but their final third decisions lacked urgency and conviction, giving it back to Tottenham.

The best chance came in the 26th minute as Alessia Russo shot from close range, the keeper parried the ball to the feet of Leah Galton whose shot was deflected over the bar.

The breakthrough came in injury time of the first half as Russo showed her class, running into the box and firing a shot from a tight angle into the roof of the net.

United started the second half on the front foot with a number of half chances coming their way along with a series of corners.

The wind had picked up making it difficult to judge where the ball was going. Zelem whipped in a corner that almost curled right into the goal.

It was end to end as Tottenham broke away and a shot deflected wide for a corner. Earps rose above everyone to claim the subsequent corner but landed awkwardly.

Katie Zelem gave the ball away just outside the box and Kit Graham fired it in forcing Mary Earps into another big save.

Just as United grew into the game in the first half, Spurs grew into the game in the second half with chance after chance, Earps stood strong between the sticks.

United had their chances too, Spurs gifted the ball to Martha Thomas who shot from just outside the box, brushing the top of the cross bar.

Late into injury time Spurs broke United hearts as they found an equaliser from a Percival free-kick.

The points were shared at the Hive but it felt like defeat to United whilst Spurs celebrated at the full time whistle.

Team: Earps, Thorisdottir, Mannion, Blundell, Toone (Staniforth 72), Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Batlle, Hanson (Thomas 72), Russo